Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Paulding County Sheriff’s Office investigates double homicide

Paulding County Sheriff's Office logo
Paulding County Sheriff's Office logo(Staff)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAULDING, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was arrested and charged with two counts of murder in relation to a double homicide on Thursday.

According to a statement released by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home in the 6000 block of Road 123 in Latty Township for a welfare check.

Co-workers of 60-year-old Celecitas Pelegrino Williams were concerned after she was absent from work for two days. The coworkers said she hadn’t called off nor answered the phone.

While conducting the wellness check, deputies found both Celecitas and her husband Bruce Williams ,81, deceased in a barn on their property.

According to the statement, a preliminary observation of the property indicated that Williams’ deaths were caused by another person.

During the investigation, the Ohio Sheriff’s Office received a call from Ashtabula County, indicating that 23-year-old Clay Dockery, of Paulding, was in possession of a vehicle owned by the Williams. Dockery is from Paulding County.

Dockery admitted to killing both Williams and stealing their vehicle. He was taken into custody in Ashtabula County and charged with two counts of murder, unclassified felonies, and one count of theft.

Paulding County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation. In addition, the Paulding County Coroner’s Office, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Ashtabula County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office are assisting.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nabil Ebraheim
UTMC department chair under investigation
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Amrhein was heading northbound when he drove his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the left side of...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75
The Spaghetti Warehouse in Toledo had to close for four days after being locked out by their...
Back open, Spaghetti Warehouse addresses last week’s landlord lockout
TPD tells 13abc that Young was extricated from his vehicle and taken to an area hospital where...
Toledo man identified in fatal accident on Dorr Street

Latest News

The Toledo Police Department responded to a call for a person shot in the 400 block of Platt St.
One man in critical condition following a shooting Thursday evening
Brittney Griner
Women’s basketball community celebrates the release of Brittney Griner
WNBA star Brittney Griner will be home for Christmas. Griner, who was detained in Russia on...
The basketball community celebrates the release of Brittney Griner
Lucas County deputy patrols to change in 2023
Lucas County deputy patrols to change in 2023