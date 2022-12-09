Paulding County Sheriff’s Office investigates double homicide

PAULDING, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was arrested and charged with two counts of murder in relation to a double homicide on Thursday.

According to a statement released by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home in the 6000 block of Road 123 in Latty Township for a welfare check.

Co-workers of 60-year-old Celecitas Pelegrino Williams were concerned after she was absent from work for two days. The coworkers said she hadn’t called off nor answered the phone.

While conducting the wellness check, deputies found both Celecitas and her husband Bruce Williams ,81, deceased in a barn on their property.

According to the statement, a preliminary observation of the property indicated that Williams’ deaths were caused by another person.

During the investigation, the Ohio Sheriff’s Office received a call from Ashtabula County, indicating that 23-year-old Clay Dockery, of Paulding, was in possession of a vehicle owned by the Williams. Dockery is from Paulding County.

Dockery admitted to killing both Williams and stealing their vehicle. He was taken into custody in Ashtabula County and charged with two counts of murder, unclassified felonies, and one count of theft.

Paulding County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation. In addition, the Paulding County Coroner’s Office, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Ashtabula County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office are assisting.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.