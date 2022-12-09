Police: Three arrested for assaulting, robbing former Lucas Co Democratic leader, leading TPD on chase

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police arrested three people after they allegedly assaulted and robbed a former local Democratic Party Chairman.

According to Toledo Police records, officers took the suspects into custody Thursday night after police say they jumped former Lucas County Democratic Party Chairman John Irish, 74, and took his car and money clip. It happened around 9:30 in the 3000 block of River Road Thursday night. Police say Irish was parking his car when four men approached him with guns. One suspect hit Irish in the face and took the car and the cash.

Irish went to an area hospital for his injuries. 13abc’s media partner the Blade reports that Irish suffered multiple jaw fractures that would need surgery but he is expected to make a full recovery, according to Irish’s daughter.

Police said officers spotted the vehicle shortly thereafter and the suspects led TPD crews on a police chase. Officers took three people into custody. It’s unclear where the fourth suspect went.

TPD records did not identify the suspects and it’s unclear what charges the suspects are facing. A TPD spokesperson told the Blade the three suspects are juveniles.

