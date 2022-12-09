University of Findlay partners with Barnes & Noble College

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Findlay has selected Barnes & Noble College to manage its course materials and online and retail online operations for the university’s Ruscilli Bookstore.

The transition will be effective in January 2023. Barnes & Noble College will offer a suite of innovative programs and services to support academic success for both students and faculty. In addition, Barnes & Noble College will deliver a diversified merchandise assortment.

“This will be a great move forward for the University of Findlay. We have enjoyed our independent bookstore for many years, but this partnership will expand our reach to more students, alumni, parents, and UF friends with Barnes & Noble’s online access to books and UF branded merchandise,” said University President Katherine Fell, Ph.D. Fell added that the core of the bookstore will remain the same.

“The name of the bookstore will remain the Ruscilli Bookstore, in recognition of the family’s generous donation that made possible this beautiful facility. It will also remain fully under the ownership of UF,” added President Fell.

Beginning Fall 2023, the University of Findlay will offer BNC First Fay Complete, a course material delivery model that will provide all UF students with course materials for the term. The First Day Complete will provide affordability, access, and convenience for students by bundling the cost of course materials in students’ tuition. The program will result in a 40 to 50 percent reduction in cost

