13abc Week in Review: Dec. 9, 2022
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.
- East Toledo homicide makes 2022 second deadliest year ever
- Paulding County Sheriff’s Office investigates double homicide
- Fugitive arrested on murder charge in death of 10-year-old Toledo girl
- Investigators believe Monroe Co. K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler
- Someone stole from Santa and he needs your help to track down his stuff
- State Auditor’s office investigating city of Perrysburg
- Council sends proposal to use road money for office space back to administration
- Tam-O-Shanter to run the Ottawa Park ice rink
- Back open, Spaghetti Warehouse addresses last week’s landlord lockout
- Ukrainian refugee family arrives in Toledo and now living with local family
- Remembering a local man who sold a lot of cars and changed plenty of lives along the way
- Local woman proves you’re never too old to be a bell ringer
- Battle of the Badges hits the ice this weekend
- Finn, Stuart lead Toledo to first MAC title since 2017
- Hope for the Holidays will help thousands of children this year thanks to generous donations
