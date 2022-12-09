Birthday Club
Women accused of running brothel in Toledo sentenced after plea deal

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three of the four women accused of running a brothel in Toledo pleaded no contest to lesser charges on Friday.

On Nov. 3, Cha Sun Kim, Junling Zhang, Lanyang Yang and Du Chunlan were arrested after police say they attempted to solicit undercover detectives for sexual activity for hire at massage/spa locations in the Toledo area.

On Dec. 9, Zhang, Yang and Chunlan appeared in court. According to court records, the charges for each woman were changed to one count of disorderly conduct. The charge for Zhang and Yang is listed as a minor misdemeanor while the charge for Chunlan is listed as a 4th degree misdemeanor.

The women were originally facing the following charges:

  • Cha Sun Kim, 63: Promote prostitution
  • Junling Zhang, 60: Promote prostitution; Establish, maintain, operate, manage, supervise, control, have interest in a brothel
  • Lanyang Yang, 57: Promote prostitution; Establish, maintain, operate, manage, supervise, control, have interest in a brothel
  • Du Chunlan, 59: Promote prostitution; Establish, maintain, operate, manage, supervise, control, have interest in a brothel

Court records say all three women were found guilty by a judge and each were sentenced to pay $150 in fines and costs and spend 30 days in jail.

Cha Sun Kim did not appear in court and her case was sent over to a Grand Jury.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

