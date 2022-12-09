Birthday Club
Women’s basketball community celebrates the release of Brittney Griner

By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -WNBA star Brittney Griner will be home for Christmas.

Griner, who was detained in Russia on drug charges was freed as part of a prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Griner, spent 10 months in a Russian prison after she was convicted of having vape canisters with a small amount of cannabis oil in her luggage.

With Griner now a free woman, high-profile athletes took to social media to express their joy.

“It was a good day for everyone. It seems like everyone around here has a smile on their faces, especially women’s basketball. I’m just glad to see her home,” said Zia Cooke, Roger High School Graduate, and South Carolina point guard.

Cooke said her teammates supported Griner from day one.

“Making sure that we’re praying for her. Coach has been using her voice to help BG. Every game so far she’s worn a BG shirt in some form and she’s been doing her part and we’ve been sticking behind her,” Cooke said.

“I just said, “thank God,” said Akienreh Johnson in relation to Griner’s release.

Johnson is a former Rogers and the University of Michigan stand-out who also played pro.

Johnson said many female basketball players go overseas for better pay.

“You’re not really making a lot so your only alternative is to go overseas and play but actually going to Russia I pray that another American will not sign with a Russian team,” Johnson said.

Johnson and Cooke believe the WNBA increasing pay possibly will keep some players from going overseas.

In the meantime, Cooke said the social media campaign to free Griner sent a strong message.

“Definitely supporting people even when things are tough. I think that’s the biggest message. We were able to get her home so we can see it,” Cooke said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

