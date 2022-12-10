Birthday Club
12-year-old Richmond Heights boy dies from TikTok challenge

12-year-old Richmond Heights boy dies from TikTok challenge
12-year-old Richmond Heights boy dies from TikTok challenge
By Winnie Dortch and Alec Sapolin
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 24 hours ago
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Richmond Heights mom wants to send a message to all parents– monitor their children’s social media activity.

Taylor Davis said her son, 12-year-old Tristan Casson, enjoyed TikTok and loved to learn new dances. This time around, she says he fell victim to a dangerous trend.

Davis said she left her home Dec. 6 to complete some paperwork nearby. It wasn’t too long before she noticed her children calling her phone nonstop.

“He’s like Tristan is dead, Tristan is dead and I’m like what are talking about and so he turned the camera around I could see Tristan’s face.”

Richmond Heights police found Tristan unresponsive just before 9:30 p.m.

Tristan was taken to the hospital where he later died.

His death came from a TikTok challenge called “Blackout.” It’s when someone holds their breath or suffocates themselves until they lose consciousness.

“These kids and this social media they take stuff and they don’t know the severity of it sometimes,” Davis said.

“I just couldn’t wrap my mind around my son doing something like that.”

Police are investigating Tristan’s death as a suicide. However, Davis says she doesn’t believe her son wanted to take his own life.

“He had an excellent day on Tuesday and was looking forward to Christmas break and Christmas,” Davis said. “That’s not a kid that doesn’t necessarily want to be here and that’s unhappy.”

Davis said she hopes her son’s story will help save heartache from another family.

“I just really want to spread awareness and let parents know about it because I didn’t know.”

She is now resting in the fact of how many lives he touched in a short amount of time as she walks through the healing process.

“He’s not here physically, but he’s still here and that makes me feel so much better.”

