12/10: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast

After big flakes were falling in many spots last night (but mostly sticking on the grass only west of I-75), we’re left with yet more clouds to kick off the weekend... and they won’t budge much, either. The wind machine is turned down for now, though ramping back up for the midweek as another rain/snow mix rolls in. Between now and then, highs will stay neutral in the low to mid-40s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.