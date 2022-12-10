Cleveland police arrest man after stealing orange juice during destructive break-in with axe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police early Friday morning arrested a man that went on a destructive crime spree through Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood.

Dill and her boyfriend were sleeping around 5:30 Friday morning when they were woken up by a crash and their dogs barking

Homeowner Lauren Dill said the criminal started off by breaking into her garage then he grabbed an axe and smashed up her car, shattering her windshield. The suspect also smashed her furniture and her back door so he could break into her home.

Dill said the man caused close to $20,000 in damages.

“When we came down the staircase this morning my boyfriend had yelled out loud, ‘Who’s here?’ and the guy that was in our home had said, ‘Hello,’ and I think the dogs or us coming down the stairs spooked him and he ran off but when I walked downstairs I saw an axe on my couch, a pretty large axe and that certainly doesn’t belong in my living room,” explained Dill.

“Then we noticed that the back door all of the glass had been completely shattered and it was all over the floor so clearly we knew at that point that someone had broken into our house this morning with an axe in their hand.”

The break-in only gets stranger.

“The only thing he actually stole out of my home besides all the damage he caused was my orange juice which is a big boundary to cross,” Dill said.

After leaving Dill’s home on Woodbury Avenue, he traveled about a half mile to another West Park home on W. 161st Street

“I heard him saying, ‘I’m not gonna shoot you, I’m not gonna shoot you’ so I thought maybe the guy had a gun or something, so I was absolutely terrified on the phone with 911,” recalled Elizabeth Myers, another break-in victim.

Myers and Aaron Bandy were upstairs with their 2-month-old daughter when the commotion started. Bandy went downstairs to check it out and find the man wearing no pants and no shoes trying to break into his home.

Eventually, he forced his way inside, but Bandy was able to subdue him.

They didn’t have much damage to their home after the incident, but their banister did come off their wall during the scuffle.

Cleveland police arrested 42-year-old Chad Henderson, all captured on the family’s RING camera.

19 News discovered Henderson has a lengthy criminal history across a few states and he’s been charged with several crimes including drunken disorderly conduct, driving under the influence, and possession of drugs.

Police said Henderson was taken to the hospital following his arrest because they believed he was under the influence of drugs.

