Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo youth football team gears up for National Championship in Atlanta

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a remarkable season, the Toledo Mid-City Steelers are preparing to head to Atlanta, Georgia for the conference’s national championship next week.

The team, which is part of the Toledo Elite Student Athletes organization, has worked hard on and off the field preparing the boys and teaching them life skills.

“One of the things that we want to build is respectful young men. One of our core values is integrity, there are some things that you can’t take away integrity and being respectful and being kind,” said Head Coach Thomas Walker.

Walker said iron sharpens iron, and it’s crucial to give the players positive role models.

“Some have both parents, and some of them don’t. Some of them live with their granny, and some of them live in foster care. It just depends. We’re here to treat them equally and help them out, some kids need more help than others. My passion, my obsession is to give me back to the young men just so that they know that they could have a resource,” Walker said.

Walker said the team has provided a sense of family for the players.

”I think football is just one of those resources that pull together as a family, it’s unity, it’s teaching them accountability, and dedication. Anything in life that you do, whether it’s becoming a lawyer or a doctor or a banker whatever it is, you’re gonna have to put the hard work in to do it,” Walker said.

Unlike some of their opponents, the Mid-City Steelers have been hard at work throughout the year. ”We’ve been working essentially since march having 7 on 7′s, going out of town, having preseason games, and having scrimmages,” Walker said.

The team has been fundraising to pay for the trip to Atlanta, and are almost at their goal, click here to support the Mid-City Steelers’ journey to Atlanta.

The team’s center Larry Morris said the game plan is simple.

" Just go down there and win every game, we hope for that,” Morris said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Spaghetti Warehouse in Toledo had to close for four days after being locked out by their...
Back open, Spaghetti Warehouse addresses last week’s landlord lockout
Amrhein was heading northbound when he drove his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the left side of...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75
The Toledo Police Department responded to a call for a person shot in the 400 block of Platt St.
East Toledo homicide makes 2022 second deadliest year ever
TPD tells 13abc that Young was extricated from his vehicle and taken to an area hospital where...
Toledo man identified in fatal accident on Dorr Street
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Police: Three arrested for assaulting, robbing former Lucas Co Democratic leader, leading TPD on chase

Latest News

Basketball Friday
WATCH: Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday, December 9, 2022
WATCH: Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday, Dec. 9, Trifecta
WATCH: Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday, Dec. 9, Trifecta
WATCH: Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday, Dec. 9, segment 1
After a remarkable season, the Toledo Mid-City Steelers are preparing to head to Atlanta,...
Toledo youth football team gears up for National Championship in Atlanta