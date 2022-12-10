Birthday Club
Two-vehicle accident at Decatur & Airport knocks out power

Toledo Edison estimates power restoration around 9am Saturday
A two-vehicle accident left some Toledo residents in the dark early Saturday morning.
A two-vehicle accident left some Toledo residents in the dark early Saturday morning.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 4:31 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
A two-vehicle accident left some Toledo residents in the dark early Saturday morning.

According to Toledo Police, a white car heading east on Airport Highway struck a pole near Decatur Street at a high rate of speed, and spun out. After coming to a rest in the middle of the road, a black truck coming west crashed into the white car. Both drivers came out with scrapes and bruises.

Toledo Edison crews expected to have power restored to the area later in the morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

