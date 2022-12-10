Upgrades to Toledo’s wastewater treatment plant looms

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo prepares for another round of improvements for its water and sewer system.

The upcoming improvements will take place at the wastewater treatment plant and will cost the city a big price tag.

The latest round of improvements is much needed as a wastewater plant has parts that are a century old.

“We cannot afford a catastrophic failure in the wastewater water system because that’s an environmental disaster,” said Ed Moore, Toledo’s Director of Public Utilities.

To prevent that, Moore and the Public Utilities Department are working on a plan for repairs and upgrades at the Bay View Wastewater Treatment Plant on Summit Street. The plant located on Summit Street was built in 1922 and the primary treatment process was installed in 1932.

“We’re not coming and saying we’re in a crisis situation right now,” said Moore.

However, Moore is saying that nearly a century later, both work and modernization are needed.

After the water crisis of 2014, half a billion dollars in repairs and upgrades occurred at the Collins Park Water Treatment Plant for drinking water.

Moore said a similar type of upgrade package is expected at the wastewater plant although an exact dollar figure isn’t set. The project could take 15 to 20 years. To pay for it, Moore said grants will be sought and the department will consider various ideas, however, residents should expect high water and sewer rates.

“I would envision a rate increase associated with the improvements,” said Moore.

Residents can expect to see this plan take shape next year. The plan will consider the size and scope of upgrades and perhaps a better idea of what the water and sewer rates will look like.

