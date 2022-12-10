WATCH: Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday, December 9, 2022

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The latest edition of Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday includes an NLL showdown between Northview and Perrysburg. Mark Kunz and Britt Del Barba will have coverage from that game as well as games involving schools in the TRAC, City League, SBC, and TAAC. Plus the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES

BOYS GAMES

Northview at Perrysburg

Lima Senior at Whitmer

Findlay at St. John’s

Lake at Rossford

Scott at Rogers

Huron at Margaretta

Perkins at Huron

Springfield at Southview

Woodward at Bowsher

Anthony Wayne at Maumee

Scott at Rogers

Paulding at Maumee Valley CD

GIRLS GAMES

Northwood at Ottawa Hills

HOCKEY

St. John’s vs. Northview

Minnesota State at BGSU

Walleye at Kalamazoo

WATCH: Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday, Dec. 9, segment 1.

WATCH: Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday, Dec. 9, Trifecta.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.