WATCH: Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday, December 9, 2022
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The latest edition of Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday includes an NLL showdown between Northview and Perrysburg. Mark Kunz and Britt Del Barba will have coverage from that game as well as games involving schools in the TRAC, City League, SBC, and TAAC. Plus the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.
HIGHLIGHTED GAMES
BOYS GAMES
Northview at Perrysburg
Lima Senior at Whitmer
Findlay at St. John’s
Lake at Rossford
Scott at Rogers
Huron at Margaretta
Perkins at Huron
Springfield at Southview
Woodward at Bowsher
Anthony Wayne at Maumee
Scott at Rogers
Paulding at Maumee Valley CD
GIRLS GAMES
Northwood at Ottawa Hills
HOCKEY
St. John’s vs. Northview
Minnesota State at BGSU
Walleye at Kalamazoo
WATCH: Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday, Dec. 9, segment 1.
WATCH: Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday, Dec. 9, Trifecta.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.