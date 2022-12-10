Birthday Club
Woman killed, 3 others hurt in crash on Miami Street

By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman died in a crash Friday night that also sent three others to the hospital with injuries, Toledo police said.

It happened at 11 p.m. Friday on Miami Street at the I-75 North on-ramp. A vehicle driven by a 56-year-old Toledo man was traveling southbound on Miami Street when it turned left from Miami Street onto the interstate on-ramp directly in the path of another vehicle, according to police.

Harley Conley, 20, of Toledo and two others, ages 27 and 1 were in that other vehicle. Conley was rushed to the hospital but did not survive, police said. The other two were treated at the scene and released.

The 56-year-old man and two others in his vehicle, ages 38 and 53, were all taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers said they believe alcohol is a factor in the crash, but didn’t say who was under the influence. They don’t believe speed contributed to the collision.

The crash is still under investigation.

