12/10: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

A brief shower tonight, then quiet and calm for the next 3 days.
By Derek Witt
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Cloudy and calm with a brief sprinkle or flurry and lows in the mid-30s. SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sun and a lingering sprinkle or flurry, highs in the mid-40s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows near 30. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and a bit cooler with highs in the low 40s. EXTENDED: Partly sunny and becoming breezy Tuesday, highs in the mid-40s. Rain/snow mix Wednesday morning quickly changing to all rain. Otherwise, breezy with highs in the low 40s. Rain Thursday will change to snow later in the day with highs around 40 early on. Behind that system, a big shift in the pattern with some light snow and flurries possible on Friday and Saturday along with colder air and breezy conditions; highs both days in the mid-30s.

