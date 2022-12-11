Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

12/11: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast

Mostly cloudy Sunday; rain to snow late next week
Mostly cloudy skies persist, with an active second half of the work week to come. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

You can basically take yesterday’s weather and copy it over for today: mostly cloudy, highs near 40F, with light wind. Tuesday is our next best shot at a sunny day, though a more active second half of the work week begins with rain and a breeze Wednesday, switching to a few snow showers Friday/Saturday (light accumulation expected so far) as highs dip back into the 30s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died in a crash Friday night that also sent three others to the hospital with injuries,...
Woman killed, 3 others hurt in crash on Miami Street
The chase started on I-80 in Growton Township on Erie County and ended in I-475 and US-23 in...
Man accused of leading troopers on high-speed chase, crashing into cars
Amrhein was heading northbound when he drove his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the left side of...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Police: Three arrested for assaulting, robbing former Lucas Co Democratic leader, leading TPD on chase
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’

Latest News

Mostly cloudy skies persist, with an active second half of the work week to come. Dan Smith...
12/11: Dan's Sunday AM Forecast
12/10: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
12/10: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
12/10: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
12/10: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
12/10: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
12/10: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast