12/11: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast

You can basically take yesterday’s weather and copy it over for today: mostly cloudy, highs near 40F, with light wind. Tuesday is our next best shot at a sunny day, though a more active second half of the work week begins with rain and a breeze Wednesday, switching to a few snow showers Friday/Saturday (light accumulation expected so far) as highs dip back into the 30s.

