Newly found marine fossil being compared to the Rosetta Stone

A rare marine fossil in Australia is being compared to the “Rosetta Stone.”
A rare marine fossil in Australia is being compared to the “Rosetta Stone.”(Queensland Museum)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(CNN) – A marine fossil just discovered in Australia is being compared to the Rosetta Stone, which helped decode ancient languages.

The 100-million-year-old skeleton, found on a cattle station in the Queensland Outback, is being hailed as a breakthrough that may provide vital clues about prehistoric life.

Some amateur paleontologists made the discovery.

The three women, known as the “Rock Chicks,” go around Australia hunting for fossils.

