Sunday morning structure fire on North Huron street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A structure fire broke out on North Huron Street early Sunday morning.

According to Toledo Fire, the call came in around 3:50 a.m. for a fire at a large two-story building in the 1700 block of North Huron Street.

The fire chief stated the flames began on and engulfed the second floor spreading to the attic of an adjacent home.

The building was determined to be vacant, and there are no reported injuries.

