12/11: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: A little drizzle and fog possible, mainly early. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with lows around 30. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sunshine but a bit cooler; highs in the low 40s. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the low 30s. TUESDAY: AM clouds, PM sunshine with highs in the mid-40s. EXTENDED: Light rain arrives Wednesday, and a bit of freezing rain can’t be ruled out in the morning. It’ll also be breezy Wednesday with highs in the low 40s. A steadier rain for Thursday and mild with highs in the upper 40s. Getting cold Friday with a breeze and a little snow possible; highs in the upper 30s. Breezy Saturday with a few flurries possible and highs in the mid-30s. Mostly sunny Sunday, highs in the low 30s.

