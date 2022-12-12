Birthday Club
12/12: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Midweek rain switching to snow late week
Quiet for the next couple of days, then rain, snow and even a bit of ice is possible for the second half of the week. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Consistency remains key for today’s forecast: mostly cloudy and highs near 40F. Tuesday may just break our weeklong cloudy stretch, before real change arrives for the midweek. Wednesday morning could see brief slick spots on overpasses west of Toledo, with the bulk of rainfall coming late that night through early Thursday (1/2″ to 1″ possible). Cooler air wrapping around that latest low will bring a few light snow showers in to start next weekend, with more substantial cold arriving mid to late next week.

