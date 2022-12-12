12/12: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Consistency remains key for today’s forecast: mostly cloudy and highs near 40F. Tuesday may just break our weeklong cloudy stretch, before real change arrives for the midweek. Wednesday morning could see brief slick spots on overpasses west of Toledo, with the bulk of rainfall coming late that night through early Thursday (1/2″ to 1″ possible). Cooler air wrapping around that latest low will bring a few light snow showers in to start next weekend, with more substantial cold arriving mid to late next week.

