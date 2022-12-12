13abc Military Holiday Greetings

Birthday Club
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST
Celebrate those who have served or are currently serving in the military this holiday season. Submit a photo honoring your loved ones in the military for a chance to be featured on 13abc Action News.

Submit your photos below and include full name, rank, and hometown in the submission.

13abc’s Military Holiday Greetings are sponsored by Gallon, Takacs & Boissoneault.

