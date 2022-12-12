170+ organizations to gather in opposition of voting law rewrite

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Over 170 organizations will be gathering in the Ohio Statehouse on Tuesday to demonstrate in opposition to House Join Resolution 6.

The League of Women Voters says organizations will gather on Dec. 13 at 12 p.m. at the Ladies Gallery in the Ohio Statehouse located at 1 Capitol Square in Columbus.

HJR 6 is a resolution that aims to place an issue on next year’s ballot that will call for the requirement of a 60% supermajority to amend Ohio’s constitution. This resolution is being championed by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

