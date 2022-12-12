Chabad of Toledo to host celebrations in honor of Chanukah

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Chabad of Toledo is hosting various joyous celebrations in honor of Chanukah.

Chabad of Toledo says the first in a line-up of events will be a community Chanukah Celebration at Franklin Park Mall. The event will take place on Dec. 18 at 3:45 p.m. near the food court.

The celebration will feature a giant LEGO Menorah, a juggling show and dreidels, donuts and latkes. There will also be a menorah lighting at 4:30 p.m. to usher in the first night of Chanukah.

According to Chabad of Toledo, the next event will be an outdoor menorah lighting held on Dec. 21 at 4:30 p.m. in front of the One Government Center. Attendees can enjoy latkes, donuts, music and more. Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz will also be in attendance.

The final event will be a Chanukah Car Menorah Parade on Dec. 22 at 5:15 p.m. The event will allow attendees to bring the light of Chanukah to the streets and spread joy throughout Toledo.

“Everyone is especially excited about Chanukah this year,” said Rabbi Yossi Shemtov, director of Chabad of Toledo. “People are preparing to celebrate with family and friends, to fill their homes with the light of Chanukah, and there’s a palpable joy. The public Chanukah celebrations are about sharing this light and joy with the broader community and the entire Toledo”.

For more information and to register for the Menorah Parade, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.