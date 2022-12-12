December 12th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy today with a high around 40. A little sunshine is possible Tuesday afternoon with a high in the low 40s. Showers are possible Wednesday. Rain is likely Wednesday night into Thursday. Highs are expected to make it into the upper 40s on Thursday. Snow showers are possible on Friday and Saturday. Highs are expected to be in the low 30s over the weekend. The week before Christmas could end up very cold compared to average with highs below freezing.

