December 12th Weather Forecast

Turning Cold Late week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:08 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy today with a high around 40. A little sunshine is possible Tuesday afternoon with a high in the low 40s. Showers are possible Wednesday. Rain is likely Wednesday night into Thursday. Highs are expected to make it into the upper 40s on Thursday. Snow showers are possible on Friday and Saturday. Highs are expected to be in the low 30s over the weekend. The week before Christmas could end up very cold compared to average with highs below freezing.

December 12th Weather Forecast
12/11: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
12/11: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
