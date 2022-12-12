Birthday Club
Former Monroe pastor facing sex charges in Ottaway Co.

Robert Auxter was charged with two felony counts of gross sexual imposition on November 21.
Robert Auxter was charged with two felony counts of gross sexual imposition on November 21.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man facing felony sex charges in Ottawa County was serving as a pastor in a Michigan church until he resigned in October.

Robert Auxter was charged with two felony counts of gross sexual imposition on November 21. The charges allege sexual contact with a person under the age of 13.

Auxter was serving as a pastor at Grace Lutheran Church in Monroe as recently as October, which he resigned.

Pre-trial hearings are scheduled for December 28 and January 18, with a jury trial scheduled for January 31.

