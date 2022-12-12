Former Monroe pastor facing sex charges in Ottaway Co.
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man facing felony sex charges in Ottawa County was serving as a pastor in a Michigan church until he resigned in October.
Robert Auxter was charged with two felony counts of gross sexual imposition on November 21. The charges allege sexual contact with a person under the age of 13.
Auxter was serving as a pastor at Grace Lutheran Church in Monroe as recently as October, which he resigned.
Pre-trial hearings are scheduled for December 28 and January 18, with a jury trial scheduled for January 31.
