Former Monroe pastor facing sex charges in Ottaway Co.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man facing felony sex charges in Ottawa County was serving as a pastor in a Michigan church until he resigned in October.

Robert Auxter was charged with two felony counts of gross sexual imposition on November 21. The charges allege sexual contact with a person under the age of 13.

Auxter was serving as a pastor at Grace Lutheran Church in Monroe as recently as October, which he resigned.

Pre-trial hearings are scheduled for December 28 and January 18, with a jury trial scheduled for January 31.

