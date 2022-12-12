Birthday Club
Great Dane found stranded on island gets a new home

A Great Dane was found stranded on an island in a Michigan lake.
By Hannah Mose and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) – A dog who was found stranded on a marshy island in Michigan in the fall has officially been adopted, according to the animal shelter that had taken her in.

Zaria, a Great Dane, was stranded on an island in the middle of Cranberry Lake for weeks after officials said she ran away from her family in August, WNEM reported.

Authorities rescued her from the island in late September and took her to the Clare County Animal Shelter for rehabilitation.

Workers at the shelter said they realized Zaria had severe fear and wanted to make sure she went to a home that had 6-foot fences to make sure she stayed safe.

Beth Wellman, the shelter director at the Humane Society of Midland County, said she had 6-foot fences and offered to take Zaria home to foster her there.

Wellman said Zaria was the best dog she had ever fostered and decided to officially adopt her. She also changed Zaria’s name to Zara.

Zara was the last adoption of the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event at the humane society.

