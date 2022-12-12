NAAG unanimously elects Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost for President

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) unanimously elected Ohio Attorney General, Dave Yost as president for 2023.

Members voted during the NAAG Capital Forum in Washington, D.C.

Yost was re-elected for attorney general in November but previously served as chair of NAAG’s Midwestern Region.

He was nominated for the national role by Ohio and colleagues in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

“The trust of my colleagues is both gratifying and sobering,” Yost said. “This is difficult time for our country, and no less for our institutions. I pledge to lead with humility and courage.”

As part of his role, Yost will select a presidential initiative and host a Presidential Summit in Columbus regarding the selected issue.

According to Yost, NAAG serves an important purpose to uphold the law in each state, learning from the mistakes of others.

“It is to give those of us who uphold the rule of law in each of our states and territories the opportunity to learn from each other,” Yost said. “It is to allow us to join our resources to better serve the voters we answer to. It is to help each of us do a better job of ensuring that all the people of the states and territories we serve are afforded equal justice on a level playing field.”

Since the association’s founding in 1907, Yost is the second Ohio attorney general elected as NAAG president and first in nearly 70 years.

