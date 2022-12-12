Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Officials: 3 kids under 5 dead after NC house fire

Three children under the age of 5 were killed in North Carolina house fire Monday morning.
Three children under the age of 5 were killed in North Carolina house fire Monday morning.(WXII)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Three children under the age of 5 are dead and their mother was taken to a hospital after a house fire in North Carolina on Monday morning, authorities said.

Greensboro Deputy Fire Chief Dwayne Church says firefighters called to a home on Grimsley Street around 8 a.m. learned that there might be children inside and found fire coming out of the windows and the front door, news outlets reported. It took firefighters about five minutes of battling the blaze to reach the children, but Church said the children were dead. The mother was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition, he said.

Neighbors reported that there were seven kids living in the house at one point, but firefighters searched the home and did not find other children, Church said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the children’s bodies will be sent to the medical examiner’s office.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evan Zeller went missing while kayaking on Lake Erie in November, officials said.
Officials: Kayak of man who went missing on Lake Erie found in Canada
Amrhein was heading northbound when he drove his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the left side of...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75
A woman died in a crash Friday night that also sent three others to the hospital with injuries,...
Woman killed, 3 others hurt in crash on Miami Street
Ottawa co. cocaine bust
Troopers seize cocaine worth nearly $162,000 in Ottawa County
12-year-old Richmond Heights boy dies from TikTok challenge
12-year-old Richmond Heights boy dies from TikTok challenge

Latest News

If you’ve ever thought about fostering, this is the perfect way to test the waters. You’ll be...
Home for the Holidays with the Toledo Human Society
Tiffin Police say two suspects in a series of thefts from porches have been arrested.
Tiffin police investigates the death of a juvenile
IRS sends tax forms to people who make more than $600 on digital payment platforms
Digital Income Tax Changes
FILE - Attorney Benjamin Crump, left, holds up the hand of Kenneth Walker during a rally on the...
Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend settles lawsuits over shooting