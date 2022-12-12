Ohio doctors launch effort to protect reproductive rights in Ohio Constitution

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights is launching an effort to protect reproductive rights in Ohio’s Constitution.

On Monday, OPRR launched Protect Choice Ohio, a non-partisan, broad-based coalition that pledges to restore reproductive freedom and abortion access in Ohio by placing a citizen-initiated constitutional amendment on the Nov. 7, 2023 General Election ballot.

OPRR is a patient-focused advocacy group that consists of more than 1,400 Ohio doctors who organized after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

“Roe was argued before the Supreme Court 51 years ago tomorrow, and for the next half-century, Americans had the right to obtain safe, legal, comprehensive reproductive medical care,” said Dr. Lauren Beene, OPRR Executive Director. “As physicians, we cannot stand by idly as unjust court decisions and extreme laws put our patients and our ability to practice medicine at risk.”

OPRR President Dr. Marcela Azevedo says when passed, the drafted amendment will:

Ensure that Ohioans have access to safe, legal, equitable and comprehensive reproductive medical care, including abortion

Preserve the sanctity of the doctor-patient relationship

Enable all people to make reproductive healthcare decisions free from government and political interference

“As long as these restrictive laws are in place, victims of rape and incest will be forced to flee the state, doctors will be prevented from treating patients carrying fetuses with fatal abnormalities, terrified mothers will ask pediatricians like me to prescribe birth control for their 10-year-old daughters, skilled physicians will decide to practice elsewhere and politicians, rather than doctors, will make life-and-death decisions about patient care,” said Dr. Beene.

According to Dr. Azevedo, OPRR’s goal is to submit the amendment to the Attorney General as soon as possible for review and approval. This would allow OPRR to begin collecting the signatures they need, starting in February, to place the issue on the ballot in 2023.

For more information, or to get involved, click here.

