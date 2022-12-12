Ohio Right to Life speaks out against Pro-Abortion ballot initiative

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Right to Life announced Monday, plans to introduce a ballot initiative to enshrine aborting into Ohio’s constitution.

According to a statement released by the Ohio Right to Life, the Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights stated plans to also have the issue on the ballot as soon as November 2023. The statement also notes that other organizations including the American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood have implied waiting until 2024.

As of today, there is no further information regarding what the issue’s language will read. However, the American Civil Liberties Union said in a statement that the measure will “explicitly protect reproductive freedom for all”. Ohio Right to Life stated that the issue will “likely have zero limits or restrictions on abortion, allowing for abortion up to nine months of pregnancy”.

Peter Range, CEO of Ohio Right to Life, described the issue as “an extreme abortion measure”.

“The group proposing this measure will talk about health care, but all they care about will be abortion on demand which ends the life of an innocent human child,” Range said.

Ohio Right to Life is the state’s oldest and largest grassroots pro-life organization. The organization was founded in 1967 and has more than 35 chapters and local affiliates.

Dr. Lauren Beene, Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights Executive Director, said physicians can no longer stand by “idly” while both patients’ and physicians’ rights are at risk.

“Roe was argued before the Supreme Court 51 years ago tomorrow, and for the next half-century, Americans had the right to obtain safe, legal, comprehensive reproductive medical care,” said Dr. Beene, “As physicians, we cannot stand by idly as unjust court decisions and extreme laws put our patients and our ability to practice medicine at risk.

OPRR is a non-partisan, broad-based coalition that pledges to restore reproductive freedom and abortion access in Ohio. OPPR is comprised of more than 1,400 Ohio doctors who unified following the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.