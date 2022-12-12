Paulding County Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of K-9 Officer

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of retired K-9 Officer Jano.

K-9 Jano passed on Saturday, Dec. 10, according to Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

He was the first commissioned K-9 Officer under the tenure of Paulding County Sheriff Jason Lauders.

“When I was elected Sheriff ten years ago, I had a goal to implement a K-9 team. Our community supported that vision. Funds were raised and Gary picked out Jano as his partner and our first K-9,” Sheriff Landers said. “Those two did a fantastic job establishing our program. I’m sad to learn of Jano’s sudden medical issue resulting in his passing.”

Deputy Gary Deirick was assigned as his handler after Paulding County purchased K-9 Jano on Sept. 11, 2013.

Deitrick and K-9 Jano received training in obedience, evidence, area and building searches, tracking and detection of marijuana, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamines and ecstasy with the Allen County, Indiana Police Department.

K-9 Jano retired from duty on April 18, 2019, when Deitrick resigned for another position within law enforcement.

