Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Shortages for key drugs continue amid surge in illnesses

As children suffer from a surge in respiratory illnesses, hospitals are being pushed to the brink. (Source: CNN/WABC/GETTY IMAGES/POOL)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Grocery stores aren’t the only places sometimes dealing with empty shelves.

Many people in the U.S. are also having trouble finding high-profile prescription drugs. Among those hard-to-find medications: the antibiotic amoxicillin and the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder treatment Adderall.

Experts said shortages are common for a variety of reasons, including expense.

However this time, some of these shortages are being caused by a significant recent rise in three viral illnesses: COVID-19, RSV and the flu.

The Consumer Healthcare Products Association said drugmakers are working nonstop to fill the demand and recommends that patients should follow the advice of their healthcare providers for alternatives, if necessary.

The Food and Drug Administration also said it is keeping close watch on the matter and will do what it can to help increase production.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died in a crash Friday night that also sent three others to the hospital with injuries,...
Woman killed, 3 others hurt in crash on Miami Street
Evan Zeller went missing while kayaking on Lake Erie in November, officials said.
Officials: Kayak of man who went missing on Lake Erie found in Canada
Amrhein was heading northbound when he drove his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the left side of...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75
Three of the four women who were accused of running a brothel in Toledo pleaded no contest to...
Women accused of running brothel in Toledo sentenced after plea deal
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’

Latest News

A Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103...
Libyan accused in Lockerbie bombing to appear in US court
Katie Bowes, 29, faces 14 charges, including evading police, terroristic threatening and...
Woman with unrestrained baby in passenger seat tries to ram patrol car, deputies say
Golden Corral staff in Tennessee received a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper
Texas head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
Texas coach Beard arrested on felony family violence charge