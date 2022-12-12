THS is helping homeless pets during the holidays

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - During the holidays, being home is important to a lot of us. Getting as many shelter animals into temporary homes for the holidays is a big goal for the staff at the Toledo Humane Society, too. There’s a special program to do just that.

If you’ve ever thought about fostering, this is the perfect way to test the waters. You’ll be helping homeless animals and the people who care for them every day of the year.

The humane society helps find forever homes for thousands of animals every year. During the holiday season, the goal is to find all the animals in the shelter a foster home to curl up in.

“We send everything from hamsters, rabbits, and ferrets home with people. Of course, we also have cats and kittens and dogs and puppies that need a home for the holidays,” said Hailey Mitchell, the Foster Manager at the humane society. “I put so many hours in during December getting ready for the event. Seeing it all unfold is amazing.”

The animals are picked up at the humane society December 23rd and the return dates vary from just about a week to two weeks, based on the animal.

“It is a great pick-me-up to see the shelter empty for the staff and volunteers. It’s a great break, and it also gives us a chance to deep clean everywhere.”

The program not only gives the animals a break from shelter life, but it also helps provide the staff with valuable information about them.

“We learn a ton of information about them in foster homes: how they do in a home, are they crate trained, potty trained? What kind of a home environment they like, so when they come back we can find the perfect adopter. Sometimes they are a perfect match in their foster home and they don’t come back to the shelter. We love it when that happens.”

The shelter always needs people willing to foster and this is an easy way to do it on a short-term basis.

“It’s a good first time foster experience because it’s a fairly short length. You can dip your toes in, and if you love it you can do it year-round, too.”

The shelter animals that don’t get a home for the holidays get plenty of extra attention from staff and volunteers.

If you’re interested in being part of Home for the Holidays, you need to fill out an application and submit to the foster department by December 15th. Click here for all the information.

