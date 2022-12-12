Birthday Club
Tiffin police investigates the death of a juvenile

Tiffin Police say two suspects in a series of thefts from porches have been arrested.(SOURCE: WTOL)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) -A juvenile male was found dead near a bike path on Monday morning.

According to a statement released by the Tiffin Police Department, officers responded to a call around 9:13 a.m. of an unresponsive male that was found on or nearby a bike pathway near Hopewell Avenue.

Upon arrival, police found a juvenile male to be deceased.

While officers believe the juvenile has been identified, the name is being withheld pending an autopsy and identification by the juvenile’s parents.

Tiffin Police continue to investigate the incident. According to officers, evidence at this time suggests the incident was not a homicide.

