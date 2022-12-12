Birthday Club
Triple threat pushing Ohio hospitals to levels seen in bad pandemic times

COVID-19 is not even close to the main culprit.
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The number of hospital beds currently open in the state is being pushed by the triple threat of COVID-19, the flu and RSV.

According to the most recent data from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), as of Dec. 8 the state had only 16.6% of all of the hospital beds open (represented by the gray bar below).

Breaking those numbers down further shows COVID is not the main culprit right now, making up just 5.5% of the beds being used (represented by the blue bar below).

77.8% of the beds are filled by patients in the “other than COVID” (represented by the red bar below) category which could be anything from flu to RSV to cancer patients or car accident victims.

Current data from the Ohio Department of Health shows there is only 16.6% of hospitals beds...
Current data from the Ohio Department of Health shows there is only 16.6% of hospitals beds available right now in the state.(Source: Ohio Dept. of Health)

The state does not currently track how many beds are being used by flu or RSV patients.

Cleveland Clinic is reporting that its flu numbers are up significantly over the past week and COVID is up slightly, but say it still has capacity to care for its patients.

