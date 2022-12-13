12/13: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

We may just break our cloudy streak at a full week, with breaks of sun expected this afternoon. It’ll be short-lived, as light rain moves back in overnight -- with possible slick overpasses along/west of I-75 Wednesday morning. Up to 1″ of rain is possible with a heavier band early Thursday AM, switching to light snow accumulation under 1/2″ Friday/Saturday heading into a colder weekend.

