12/13: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Last dry day until Sunday; rain, snow, breeze all returning
It's likely our last dry day until Sunday, with up to 1" of rain and 1/2" of snow before we reach the weekend. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
We may just break our cloudy streak at a full week, with breaks of sun expected this afternoon. It’ll be short-lived, as light rain moves back in overnight -- with possible slick overpasses along/west of I-75 Wednesday morning. Up to 1″ of rain is possible with a heavier band early Thursday AM, switching to light snow accumulation under 1/2″ Friday/Saturday heading into a colder weekend.

