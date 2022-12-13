Birthday Club
12/13/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Rain...then wind...then cold
By Jay Berschback
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain showers after 4am, lows in the lower 30s. WEDNESDAY: AM rain showers (especially west of I-75), brief wintry mix possible near the Indiana state line, dry in the afternoon, highs in the upper 30s. Rain likely Wednesday night, mid 30s with temps rising late. THURSDAY: Rain ending early in the morning, then dry/mild/breezy, highs in the mid to upper 40s.

