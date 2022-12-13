Area hospitals going in and out of EMS Bypass in recent weeks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Area hospitals were forced to enter EMS bypass multiple times last week.

EMS Bypass occurs when hospitals opt to close their doors to EMS traffic, including basic life support − BLS −, advanced life support −ALS − or both. When in EMS Bypass, EMS traffic is redirected to the next closest hospital.

Last Tuesday night, both ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center entered into EMS Bypass.

According to Private Sterling Rahe, the Public Information Officer for Toledo Fire and Rescue Department bypasses have become a common occurrence.

“This became kind of a thing during COVID with staffing issues, with illnesses, with the influx of sick patients. And it’s something that we’ve lived with. At times it becomes more prevalent and at times it lessens,” said Rahe. “It has been something we deal with on a regular basis and it’s been a day-to-day thing.”

There are many factors that can lead to hospitals going into EMS Bypass, such as staffing shortages or a lack of beds. Beyond the pandemic, the cold and flu seasons also sent a large number of people to the hospitals. According to the Ohio Health Department, there were 1,424 confirmed influenza-associated hospitalizations two weeks ago.

“Those hospitals become saturated with patients, and they have to divert patients to other facilities. That is in the best interest of the patient at the hospital at that point so they can get the proper treatment they need,” said Rahe.

According to TFRD even in a “code red” situation, where all local hospitals are on EMS Bypass, there are systems in place to ensure patient care.

“They play the high-level chess game of moving those pieces around so that one hospital doesn’t become overburdened for the next… They have to do that to maintain that traffic flow so they don’t overburden an already overburdened system,” said Private Rahe.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.