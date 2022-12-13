Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Army sergeant killed at Georgia post was an Afghan veteran

FILE - Officials said a soldier was fatally shot at Fort Stewart on Monday.
FILE - Officials said a soldier was fatally shot at Fort Stewart on Monday.(WTOC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — The Army on Tuesday said a soldier who was fatally shot at a Georgia post was a sergeant whose nearly eight years of military service included a deployment to Afghanistan.

Sgt. Nathan M. Hillman, 30, of Plum, Pennsylvania, was killed Monday by a gunman at Fort Stewart, according to a statement from the Army post. The shooting happened at the building complex for the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team of the 3rd Infantry Division. Hillman was a soldier assigned to the brigade.

Fort Stewart spokesman Kevin Larson declined Tuesday to give further details about the killing, citing the active criminal investigation. Police arrested a suspect soon after the shooting, but that person’s name has not been released.

The Army post’s statement said Hillman was a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist who joined the Army in February 2015. He had deployed once to Afghanistan and had been awarded two Army Commendation Medals and two Army Achievement Medals.

Hillman joined the 2nd Brigade at Fort Stewart in July 2021.

Located about 40 miles southwest of Savannah, Fort Stewart is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amrhein was heading northbound when he drove his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the left side of...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75
Ottawa co. cocaine bust
Troopers seize cocaine worth nearly $162,000 in Ottawa County
Tiffin Police say two suspects in a series of thefts from porches have been arrested.
Tiffin police investigates the death of a juvenile
Robert Auxter was charged with two felony counts of gross sexual imposition on November 21.
Former Monroe pastor facing sex charges in Ottawa Co.
Current data from the Ohio Department of Health shows there is only 16.6% of hospitals beds...
Triple threat pushing Ohio hospitals to levels seen in bad pandemic times

Latest News

They say it's a step in the right direction
Local same-sex couple reacts to Respect for Marriage Act
File - Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday.
FTX founder charged in scheme to defraud crypto investors
Ohio Senate passes election reform bill with stricter voter ID rules
Jarod Joseph Havican, 26, was arrested Tuesday and charged with seven counts of using computers...
Employee at Michigan hospital accused of hiding camera in bathroom, police say