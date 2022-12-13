Birthday Club
Baby elephant incoming! Toledo Zoo’s Renee is expecting

The Toledo Zoo's Renee is expecting a baby elephant in 2024. [Image courtesy of Toledo Zoo]
The Toledo Zoo's Renee is expecting a baby elephant in 2024. [Image courtesy of Toledo Zoo](WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There will be a new bundle of joy coming to the Toledo Zoo.

The zoo announced Tuesday that their 43-year-old African elephant Renee was pregnant, and expecting to give birth in the spring of 2024.

“We are thrilled about Renee’s pregnancy. Preserving the future of this species is critical to us, and we are committed to doing so,” said Michael Frushour, curator of mammals at the Toledo Zoo. “We’re looking forward to the new calf joining our elephant family, and we’re optimistic that everything will go well for Renee.”

The pregnancy is the result of artificial insemination.

An elephant pregnancy lasts about 23 months, and a newborn weighs about 250-350 pounds.

This is Renee’s third pregnancy through artificial AI. The sex of the calf is unknown.

