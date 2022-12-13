Birthday Club
Bowling Green 8th grader to sing National Anthem at Saturday’s Browns-Ravens game

Evvie Van Vorhis, 13, has been singing The Star Spangled Banner for crowds since the age of 6
She's an 8th grader at Bowling Green Middle School, and she's about to sing The National Anthem...
She's an 8th grader at Bowling Green Middle School, and she's about to sing The National Anthem for the Browns-Ravens game on NFL Network.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - For Evvie Van Vorhis, Monday night means basketball practice. The 8th grader plays for the Bobcats at Bowling Green Middle School.

However, this Saturday, she’ll be off the basketball court and on the football field at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

Evvie was picked to sing The National Anthem before the Browns-Ravens game.

“Nervous. I don’t get nervous for a lot of singing, but this is definitely, like, one of the things that I’m scared for,” said Evvie. “I think my mom emailed them and just sent like a few YouTube videos of me singing and then they reached back and said that they were down to do it.”

Since she was 6 years old, Evvie says she’s been performing in front of big crowds. That includes the Division I basketball finals at The Ohio State University. Now at the age of 13, Evvie is preparing for her biggest stage yet, timing our her a’cappella rendition of The Star Spangled Banner to 90 seconds.

“Cause they’re going to have like the fighter jets fly over at the end, so I have to make sure that I don’t get cut off by them or I’m not just standing there for 30 seconds waiting for them to fly over,” explained Evvie.

Kickoff for the game is Saturday, Dec, 17, at 4:30 PM on NFL Network.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

