Bowling Green welcomes new business to former Wall Street Journal site

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Vital & FHR America LLC (Vital/FHR) are looking to employ dozens of people and begin operations in Bowling Green, Ohio.

According to a statement from Bowling Green’s department of Economic Development, Vital/FHR purchased 1203 Brim Road, Bowling Green, from Dow Jones, publisher of the Wall Street Journal, in November.

Vital Materials, a global leader in specialty materials, combined with FHR who has a specialization in vacuum coating equipment to create Vital & FHR America LLC. The company was established in response to customer’s needs to diversify and localize their supply chains in the United States, according to the city.

The site will provide production and equipment support for customers in renewable energy, semiconductor and other high growth markets.

Renovations are currently underway with production planned to commence in 2023, according to the press release. Upon operating at full capacity, the company will employ around 60 people from Bowling Green and the surrounding areas.

“Bowling Green is proud to welcome another innovative company to our community. In addition to revitalizing a vacant industrial facility, Vital/FHR is diversifying our local economy, creating jobs and supporting important industries. We look forward to supporting the company’s investment in Bowling Green,” Kati Thompson, Executive Director of Bowling Green Economic Development, said.

According to the release, Vital/FHR are actively seeking individuals with technical backgrounds across a wide range of engineering disciplines and general labor. Job opportunities with the company are posted on Indeed.com.

