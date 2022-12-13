December 13th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy this morning, but a little sunshine is possible for the afternoon with a high around 40. There is a chance of a shower tomorrow with a high near 40. Heavy rain is possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A little sunshine could return late afternoon. Highs are expected to be in the middle 40s. A few snow showers are possible Friday and Saturday. The most likely time for light snow would be Friday night into early Saturday morning. A half inch of snow or less is expected. Next week is still looking very cold.

