DeWine announces next round of wellness support for first responder agencies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine announced a fifth round of wellness support for first responder agencies on Tuesday.

DeWine’s office says 72 local first responder agencies will receive a total of $28 million to help support wellness and staffing needs of Ohio’s first responders. These grants represent the fifth round of the Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention and Resilience Program.

The program aims to address burnout caused by understaffing and overall job stress. Since the program started, DeWine has awarded $49 million to 219 Ohio agencies, according to DeWine’s office.

“We’ve had a great deal of interest in this grant program, and it’s good to see that so many first responder agencies prioritize employee wellness,” said Governor DeWine. “These grants provide agency-specific support to help first responders remain on the job so that they can continue to keep Ohioans safe.”

DeWine’s office says a total of approximately $75 million will be awarded to law enforcement agencies, dispatch centers, fire departments and emergency medical services as part of the program.

The program is funded through the $250 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding that was dedicated to first responders last year to help counter various pressing issues exacerbated b the COVID-19 pandemic.

