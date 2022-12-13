Digital income tax changes affecting small business owners, freelancers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Small business owners, independent contractors, or anybody that receives income through a digital payment app will now have an obligation to report all income over $600 on their tax returns due to the CARE Act signed into law in 2021.

This is a change from last year, where the threshold for reporting income on digital apps was $20,000 or 200 transactions. There are still some ways to keep some extra money in your pocket, and it all comes down to write-offs.

“What expenses can I deduct from that that were legitimate, that helped me create that income stream?” said Thomas Baird, a Certified Public Accountant. “So for instance, if you get one for $20,000, you might have had 10 to 12 thousand dollars in expenses.... mileage, you know, supplies, those types of things. If you did, and then you include them on that schedule-C, then you won’t get taxed on it. you can deduct it.”

Houston Grant, owner of Houston’s Happy Tails, says she offers digital payments as a convenience to her customers but with the new law, it’s harder to separate income from her services and tips her clients might give her.

“I know we have to pay our taxes like everybody else, I just feel like compared to the big box stores we’re kind of getting the lower end of it,” Grant said.

