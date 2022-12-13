Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Holiday shipping deadlines approach for UPS, FedEx, US mail

FedEx, UPS and the United States Postal Service are offering ground, next-day delivery, and same-day shipping. (CNN, YOUTUBE, USPS, Youtube/USPS)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The clock is ticking to get holiday gifts delivered on time.

FedEx, UPS and the United States Postal Service are offering ground, next-day delivery, and same-day shipping to make sure presents arrive on time.

All three delivery services have posted their holiday shipping deadlines which are almost the same as last year.

For FedEx, the last day for ground delivery is Wednesday, Dec. 14.

For the U.S. Postal Service, the last day for ground delivery is Saturday, Dec. 17.

UPS, on the other hand, suggests getting an estimate from its website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amrhein was heading northbound when he drove his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the left side of...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75
Ottawa co. cocaine bust
Troopers seize cocaine worth nearly $162,000 in Ottawa County
Tiffin Police say two suspects in a series of thefts from porches have been arrested.
Tiffin police investigates the death of a juvenile
Robert Auxter was charged with two felony counts of gross sexual imposition on November 21.
Former Monroe pastor facing sex charges in Ottawa Co.
Current data from the Ohio Department of Health shows there is only 16.6% of hospitals beds...
Triple threat pushing Ohio hospitals to levels seen in bad pandemic times

Latest News

Scientists are expected to announce a major advance in the long-running quest to harness...
Fusion breakthrough could be climate, energy game-changer
As seasonal spending hits its peak, financial experts suggest planning now to tackle holiday debt
As seasonal spending hits its peak, financial experts suggest planning now to tackle holiday debt
Damage was seen in the Oklahoma town of Wayne, about 45 miles south of Oklahoma City.
Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat
Vital/FHR purchased 1203 Brim Road, Bowling Green, from Dow Jones, publisher of the Wall Street...
Bowling Green welcomes new business to former Wall Street Journal site
As seasonal spending hits its peak, financial experts suggest planning now to tackle holiday debt