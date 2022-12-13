Local community hooping it up to help teenager diagnosed with leukemia

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local community is rallying around one of its own. 14-year-old Izzy Yancy is a freshman at Maumee High School who was just diagnosed with chronic myelogenous leukemia or CML. She’s a member of the girls JV and Varsity basketball teams.

This weekend’s games will be focused on helping Yancy. Yancy was diagnosed with leukemia less than two weeks ago. She began treatment right away.

“Since being diagnosed I’ve never felt alone. Everyone here at school has made sure I feel involved even when I can’t be here,” said Yancy.

In the short time since her diagnosis, Yancy said she’s been amazed by the kindness of so many people.

“I really appreciate it all. I feel very loved and supported,” Yancy said.

Jeremy Schneider and his wife, Darcey, helped spearhead this weekend’s benefit for Yancy.

“As a parent, you hope your actions speak loud. And I want my kids and the other kids here to think that way, I think the world needs more of that. We’re trying to give Izzy and her family a chance to catch their breath and show them there is support and many people who want to help you,” Schneider said.

Cam Coutcher, Athletic Director and Activities Director at Maumee High School, said the benefit is just one example of the generous people who call Maumee home.

“This is a great example of our community’s heart. This story brings attention to the fact we’re a family here and you take care of each other,” Coutcher said. “I am so proud to be part of this community.”

And when it comes to the game against Evergreen this Saturday, Yancy is hoping to play.

“I have a doctor’s appointment Wednesday and hopefully I will be cleared to play. I am crossing my fingers and knocking on wood,” she said.

The #TeamIzzy benefit includes 50-50 drawings and a 3-point shooting contest. Special bracelets will also be for sale. Everyone is being asked to wear orange, which is the color of the Leukemia awareness campaign. Activities will happen during both the JV and Varsity games. Doors will open at about 5:30.

