Man pleads guilty to fatal stabbing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a fatal stabbing.

According to court documents, Dennis Robinson pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

In September, Robinson was indicted on murder and felonious assault charges in relation to the stabbing death of Terry Austin, 44.

The Toledo Police Department said Robinson stabbed Austin in the 1300 block of Peck Street near Mulberry Park around 4 p.m. on Sept. 3.

TPD officers found Austin on the road with at least one stab wound. He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

Robinson, turned himself in on Sept. 4 after TPD issued a murder warrant. He is slated to be sentenced on January 10.

