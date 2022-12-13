Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Man pleads guilty to fatal stabbing

Dennis Robinson is accused of stabbing and killing Terry Austin in the 1300 block of Peck...
Dennis Robinson is accused of stabbing and killing Terry Austin in the 1300 block of Peck Street in Toledo on Sept. 3, 2022.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a fatal stabbing.

According to court documents, Dennis Robinson pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

In September, Robinson was indicted on murder and felonious assault charges in relation to the stabbing death of Terry Austin, 44.

The Toledo Police Department said Robinson stabbed Austin in the 1300 block of Peck Street near Mulberry Park around 4 p.m. on Sept. 3.

TPD officers found Austin on the road with at least one stab wound. He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

Robinson, turned himself in on Sept. 4 after TPD issued a murder warrant. He is slated to be sentenced on January 10.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amrhein was heading northbound when he drove his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the left side of...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75
Ottawa co. cocaine bust
Troopers seize cocaine worth nearly $162,000 in Ottawa County
Tiffin Police say two suspects in a series of thefts from porches have been arrested.
Tiffin police investigates the death of a juvenile
Robert Auxter was charged with two felony counts of gross sexual imposition on November 21.
Former Monroe pastor facing sex charges in Ottawa Co.
Current data from the Ohio Department of Health shows there is only 16.6% of hospitals beds...
Triple threat pushing Ohio hospitals to levels seen in bad pandemic times

Latest News

Vital/FHR purchased 1203 Brim Road, Bowling Green, from Dow Jones, publisher of the Wall Street...
Bowling Green welcomes new business to former Wall Street Journal site
President Joe Biden's proposed Title IX amendment would allow the federal government to take...
Ohio Board of Education votes in opposition to President Biden’s proposed Title IX changes
DeWine’s office says 72 local first responder agencies will receive a total of $28 million to...
DeWine announces next round of wellness support for first responder agencies
A report from the Ohio Auditor of State found that county offices are not reacting to alerts,...
Ohio Medicaid ripped off for millions, and counties could have stopped it, auditor says