Maumee City Schools appoints new superintendent

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee City Schools Board of Education appointed a new superintendent Monday.

According to a statement released by the district board members unanimously approved the appointment of Steve Lee as the district’s superintendent.

" On behalf of the Maumee City Schools Board of Education, I am very pleased to announce to our staff, students, and the entire Maumee community that Steve Lee will remain in the role of superintendent and continue to work directly with us to move the school district forward,” said board president Mikey Wiley. " The last few months have been very successful and the transition of superintendents went extremely smoothly. The board decided it was time to make Mr. Lee’s interim assignment permanent. He will be given a four-and-a-half-year contract”.

Lee began serving as the district’s superintendent on July 29. Prior to that, he was Maumee’s assistant superintendent for six years. In addition, he spent one year as a teacher evaluator, staff in-service coordinator, and special education supervisor.

Prior to his tenure with Maumee City Schools, Lee served as principal and teacher in Springfield Local Schools.

Lee is a member of the Maumee Rotary, Maumee Exchange Club, and Maumee SAIL Board.

