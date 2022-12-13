Moment of Science: Space Dust

Last week, we talked about how charged volcanic dust may have had a hand in defeating Napoleon, thanks to messing around in the cloud layer, causing all the rain and mud his troops were stuck in. Let’s dust off that subject, and -- as we’re apt to do on this show -- put it in space.

You may recall our episode on space tasting like raspberries and smelling like rum -- though that was a cloud of ethyl formate in the middle of our galaxy. Most space dust is your standard rock/ice/mineral combo -- like we’ve seen on the Moon, and that wasn’t just kicked up by the lunar lander. “Although the Moon doesn’t have an atmosphere, the Apollo astronauts reported seeing a glow above the horizon,” explains Dr. Matthew Genge, senior lecturer at Imperial College London. “All the dust on the surface gets charged by the same amount and polarity, and it lifts up off the surface.”

Dr. Genge spends much of his time looking at dust, from the rooftops of London to the frozen scapes of Antarctica. Cosmic dust usually means any particle smaller than a grain of sand -- and there’s a lot of it to go around on our home planet. “We get about 10,000 tons of dust from space every year,” he explains. “Right now, you will have an extraterrestrial dust particle within about 2 feet of you... you might even have some on your clothes.”

You may think that’s all from asteroids burning up in Earth’s atmosphere -- but that 10,000 ton stat isn’t even counting those more intact examples: “That dust is coming mainly from when asteroids collide with each other -- or when comets come through the solar system.”

It’s about one part asteroid to three parts comet in our case -- though much farther from us, everything from exploding stars to black holes can send enough material shooting out into the cosmos. As a result, some of those clouds can be lightyears wide, though the main one we pass through spirals in from the asteroid belt between Jupiter and Mars. “Our planet goes around the Sun through a dust cloud called the ‘zodiacal cloud’,” Genge says. “It’s very tenuous... you wouldn’t notice any dust if you were out there.”

We’ve known about that cloud for over 300 years, when Giovanni Cassini noticed a strange triangular light in the night sky, being reflected through that cosmic dust. On Earth, dust particles tend to get worn down and rounded, buffeted around by the wind -- but lunar dust and other extraterrestrial sources tend to be more jagged, and could damage your lungs even if there were breathable air on the Moon.

So, the next time you’re grumbling while you’re emptying the vacuum, just be glad you don’t have to clean up all the dust in the vacuum of space -- or find a long enough extension cord.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.